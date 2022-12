Not Available

"In the early 1970s I filmed compact versions of a series of films that came on television and interested me, which should lead to revealing at least essential parts of their structure. In 1974, 30 of those experiments were mounted in sequence - so more or less chronologically - forming a film entitled Elementary Filmhistory. This film was intended to make a broad reading of the direction in which the cinema grew from 1960." (Klaus Wyborny)