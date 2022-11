Not Available

I am just a rider like you, I love every aspect of riding my dirt bike, from the freedom, to the rush of twisting the throttle. Follow me on my adventures over the past year, as I travel to the greatest riding locations known, and unknown, ride with the best riders in the world, and continue to progress our sport as a whole...Im Steve Haughelstine, this is what riding is all about, this is the ELEMENTS.