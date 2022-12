Not Available

The silent scandal of a utility pole, secretly lighting the outskirts of the city. The story is set during the nostalgic time before cellular phones in Japan, and tells the love story of a human and a utility pole. Elemi the power pole becomes infatuated with electrician Mr.Takahashi. Pretending she is human, she decides to ring him. But this contact is forbidden in the law of power poles. Eventually, rumors spread all over town and Elemi is summoned to court.