1956

Elena and Her Men

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1956

Studio

Electra Compagnia Cinematografica

Set amid the military maneuvers and Quatorze Juillet carnivals of turn-of-the-century France, Jean Renoir’s delirious romantic comedy Elena and her Men (Elena et les hommes) stars a radiant Ingrid Bergman as a beautiful, but impoverished, Polish princess who drives men of all stations to fits of desperate love. When Elena elicits the fascination of a famous general, she finds herself at the center of romantic machinations and political scheming, with the hearts of several men—as well as the future of France—in her hands.

Cast

Jean MaraisGénéral François Rollan
Mel FerrerLe comte Henri de Chevincourt
Jean RichardHector
Juliette GrécoMiarka, la gitane
Dora DollRosa la Rose
Pierre BertinMartin-Michaud

Images