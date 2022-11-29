Elephant in the Car

Not Available

An ordinary work night in Beijing, Xiao got off late, she ordered an Uber carpool the way home, the driver picked up other carpoolers on the way, two Uyhgur boys who lives in Beijing, as soon as they gets in the car they started talking in a languague that no one else understands which made Xiao and the driver little bit uncomfortable. Driver had to find a way to talk to those guys at the back, turns out they from Xinjiang, Driver and the two boys started chatting with each other, they really hit it off, even played music loud and danced ,but Xiao on the front seat seems couldn’t fit in with them, when the driver just about to play another song, she told him she wants to get off.