Elephant Sighs

A lonely man finds friendship in the last place he expected in this gentle comedy from writer/director Ed Simpson. A serious man with no friends to speak of, Joel Bixby (John Cariani) moves to a small town and strikes up a friendship with vociferous senior Leo Applegate (Edward Asner). When Leo invites Joel to join a small group of men who regularly gather in a small room to exchange stories, Joel sees it as a good opportunity to come out of his shell. But the more time that Joel spends with the group, the clearer it becomes that he was chosen to fill the space left by a dearly departed member who is deeply missed by his old friends.... Over the course of their regular meetings something incredible happens to reclusive Joel he finally realizes that even lifes biggest problems dont seem quite so bad when youve got friends to fall back on in your time of need (IMDb.com)