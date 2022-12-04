Not Available

Elephants Do Remember is a biographical montage presenting the enthralling journey of Rama Khandwala’s life. Khandwala, who happens to be the oldest tourist guide of India and a recipient of the Presidential Award, presently lives the life of a recluse in Mumbai. She reminisces her revolutionary youth in the Indian National Army, her connection with Subhash Chandra Bose, and her involvement in India’s Freedom movement, painting an intriguing collage of the present with the memories from the past.