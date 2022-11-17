Elephants : Giants of Etosha

Not Available

Complex forces drive elephant migration. Is this a journey by chance or design? Learn of new discoveries as to how elephants communicate and recent research by meteorologists that suggest a link between elephant communication and atmospheric conditions. Now we know that elephants produce sounds far below the threshold of human hearing. Listen as Mauney journeys with the elephants on a personal quest to unlock their mysteries by tracking their movements, following their ancient game paths and searching for clues as to exactly why they move.