A quilombo surrounded by concrete and buildings. What used to be a river, today is an avenue that runs fast, invading ancestral territory. Born from this land, Julia, Maria Luiza, Maria Luzia and Sara have their lives and bodies marked by Quilombo dos Luízes, located in the Grajaú neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte. They are women who narrate their memories and dreams, in resistance to the official history.