Trina's job gets the best of her as she tries to complete just one day of healthy eating. Harassed by her cruel boss and overwhelmed by the trapped elevator occupants that reach out to her for help, her only escape is Lola, a fitness guru who she desperately tries to emulate. In this slow building drama of intertwining stories about people trapped in elevators, our heroes and villains must fight to overcome their struggles with homophobia, food addiction and racism.