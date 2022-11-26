Eleven Days

Not Available

Ajit Singh, blends in happily in to his new home in the middle of Australia. However, his brother Rajveer, finds it unbearable to be constantly labelled a terrorist due to his beard and turban that he keeps faithfully according to his Sikh heritage. Rajveer then decides to join the army and leaves home after an argument with their dad Sarjit. Fearing for his brother's safety, Ajit goes on a quest to go after Rajveer in order to bring him home. Ajit not only has to survive the outback, he also must to locate Rajveer within elevendays or it will all be too late.