Eleven letters to God

Not Available

... Late fall, a new teacher Bilar Bolatovich and a new boarding school pupil Alan come to a boarding school located high in the mountains of Ossetia. With their arrival, the usual course of life is disrupted. The boarding school is preparing for the anniversary, but it turns out that local authorities want to tear it down. The director of the boarding school, by hook or by crook, fights against heartless power. This film is about life in a mountain forgotten by God, about fears, pain, confusion of its inhabitants, hoping only that letters will reach God that are written by a half-blind pupil of the boarding school.