2005

Eleven Men Out

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 2005

Studio

Film Douglas & Li

The star player of Icelands top football team causes a stir when he admits to being gay to his team mates and then goes on a journey to discover himself (with the help of the local press). He soon finds himself on the bench for most of his teams matches and decides to call it quits and join a small amateur team made up of men like himself - gay guys trying to play football in a straight world of Icelandic fishing culture machoism

Cast

Lilja Nótt ÞórarinsdóttirGugga
Gabrielle ScollayMagnus
Þorsteinn BachmannGeorg
Sigurður SkúlasonEirikur
Hilmar JónssonViktor Ingi
Pétur EinarssonBjörgvin

View Full Cast >

Images