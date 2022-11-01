Not Available

So you think you know the real story behind Santa Claus? So starts "Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike" and it takes you on a laugh filled journey from pirate filled oceans to the North Pole to Fiji. There are several toe tapping musical numbers along the way including Wrapplestiltskin rapping and Dingle, the evil brother, crooning. Oh and let's not forget the "Elf Bowling". I'm not familiar with the video game but it sure is funny seeing how the game is fit into the film. The elves signature reaction of joy cracked me up. First rate writing, brilliant voice work by Joe Alaskey and Tom Kenney (of Spongebob fame), and superb animation will make this a holiday treat that everyone will enjoy.