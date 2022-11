Not Available

How does Santa Claus travel the whole world in one night? In this musical adventure, set against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, Scout Elf Newsey Noel investigates the mystery of Santa's once-a-year flight. Join her, a little boy named Michael, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, and loads of adorable Arctic Fox Elf Pets as they find out the top-secret answer and discover for themselves that there is nothing more powerful than hope -not even Santa.