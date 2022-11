Not Available

It's almost Christmas and Santa's test flights have run into trouble. Can The Elf on the Shelf, a crew of adorable Elf Pets Reindeer and Santa's gang of trusted Scout Elf friends help him find the answer before it's too late? Join Santa's cast of whimsical characters in this animated Christmas Special full of toe-tapping humor and heart, as they work together to save the holiday season and discover the power of love.