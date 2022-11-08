Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

Not Available

What happens when an entire town forgets the true spirit of the Christmas season? It’s up to Santa and a delightful cast of North Pole characters to help them remember! In this festive Elf Pets® animated special, Santa discovers there is not enough Christmas spirit for him to make Christmas magical. Thankfully, The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves, Santa’s special Elf Pets® St. Bernard pups and a big-hearted family join forces to help others remember the true meaning of Christmas and ensure another successful holiday season for Santa!