Not Available

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Scout Elf Productions

What happens when an entire town forgets the true spirit of the Christmas season? It’s up to Santa and a delightful cast of North Pole characters to help them remember! In this festive Elf Pets® animated special, Santa discovers there is not enough Christmas spirit for him to make Christmas magical. Thankfully, The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves, Santa’s special Elf Pets® St. Bernard pups and a big-hearted family join forces to help others remember the true meaning of Christmas and ensure another successful holiday season for Santa!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images