Elfrida tells the story of one woman's quest for revenge, no matter what the cost. When King Edgar decides to take a new wife, he tasks his loyal advisor Rowan to find him an eligible match. Rowan's search leads him to the Ordgar estate at Dunsford, home to the beautiful Elfrida, where the first sparks of a deep romance begin. But keeping secrets from the King is a dangerous mission with deadly consequences.