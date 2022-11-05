Eli's Coming

Not Available

A young boy preparing for his Bar Mitzvah yet still unconvinced that God truly exists seeks advice on his dilemma from the most unlikely of sources in this independent comedy from director Edward B. Sherman. Joshua is about to become a man, but before that happens Jewish tradition maintains that he first undergo a traditional rite of passage known as the Bar Mitzvah. The only problem is, Joshua is simply going along with the motions and lately he's been wrestling with his religious conviction. Now, as Joshua's devoutly religious Uncle Sol attempts to prepare the conflicted youngster for his big day, the mounting pressure sends Joshua running to the home of his estranged Uncle Ned - an acknowledged atheist. When Uncle Ned's advice fails to fulfill Joshua's need for clarity, the young boy on the verge of manhood is forced to seek the advice of someone who always seems to have the right answers.