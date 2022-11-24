Eliades Ochoa: from Cuba to the World

Not Available

In addition to his participation in the legendary Buena Vista Social Club band, Eliades Ochoa has been a bulwark in the renewal of Cuban son. The son of farmers, Ochoa grew up playing the guitar and singing traditional tunes in the fields. Years later, his genius was to revive the Cuarteto Patria, a fundamental group of the Cuban trova. With extensive archive materials and extensive interviews with the protagonist, his colleagues and family, director Cynthia Biestek captures Ochoa's love for the music of her country, as well as her tireless work interpreting it on important international stages. Eliades Ochoa: from Cuba and for the world offers a vibrant tour of two tracks: the history of one of the richest musical traditions and the life of one of its most exalted exponents.