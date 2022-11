Not Available

"Diga Sim" is the twelfth and last studio album by Brazilian singer and presenter Eliana, released on September 24, 2004 by BMG. Eliana dedicates this album to the teen audience (in addition to children), because this year, she was accepting the challenge of reinventing herself. The album sold around 50,000 copies and was released in parallel with a VHS that contained the clips, but it was never released on DVD.