Not Available

Riri Riza's Eliana, Eliana is a tale of a mother and daughter on the search for a missing friend. Eliana (Rachel Sayidina) is a young woman who responds to unwanted male advances by kicking the men in sensitive areas. She arrives home after losing her job to find her mother, whom she has not seen in five months. Her roommate, Heni (Henidar Amroe), is missing, and while the mother and daughter spend the film searching for her, they work out some of their underlying issues. The film was screened at the Vancouver Film Festival. ~ Perry Seibert, Rovi