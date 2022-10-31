Eliane Radigue - Virtuoso Listening

Not Available

This intimate documentary portraits the life and career of the French electronic music composer Eliane Radigue. Now in her eighties, Eliane Radigue is a justly celebrated figure in electronic music. Her work has roots in Europe's post-war avant garde, and she has been linked with the pioneers of American minimalism such as Terry Riley, La Monte Young, and Steve Reich, but her monumental meditative compositions have taken a singular path, transporting the listener into new realms of sound. Between 1967 and 2000, Eliane Radigue composed more than twenty pieces of electronic music. She stopped working with the analogic synthesizer in 2001, and now devotes herself to instrumental music, still remaining faithful to the same aesthetics.