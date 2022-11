Not Available

Professor Elijah Steinbeck has been hiding something from the world: he is a Jesuit priest, pretending to be a Baptist preacher. Paired with his directive to "convert the church from inside out" is his mission to access the latent power of the soul by conducting top-secret human trials. Things are going as planned, until Captain Christopher Holmes, an officer in the U.S. Army and journalist for the Sun and Stripes News, as well as a servant of God, steps in.