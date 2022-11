Not Available

Michael Cornelison portrays legendary real-life lawman Eliot Ness in this fascinating one-man show that offers a look at the ups and downs of the courageous gangbuster's life and career. As he tracks down criminals and crooked cops, Ness's diligence leads to his capture of the country's first serial killer. Written by Max Allan Collins (creator of the graphic novel Road to Perdition), the show received an Edgar nomination.