Elis Regina: Falso Brilhante

Elis was complete, she had all the attributes which differentiated simple artists from stars. She could enchant crowds in her albums, concerts and in video. Her music was always associated to the stage, site she mastered with brilliance. Throughout her career, these stages would open to her, from the radio days to the Montreux Jazz Festival. This film shows her magic relationship with stage and audience. And also the Bandeirantes theatre, her last stronghold. There she shone in life with her greatest success in theater, the show 'Falso Brilhante', which is also presented and entitles this film. There her body was veiled and her audience went to meet her for the last time, now for a farewell.