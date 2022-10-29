Not Available

Eleven-year-old Elisa (Claudia Pons) lives with her father (Hans Richter) in Spain following the breakup of her parents. Elisa goes to a fair with her father, and meets one of his friends (Jordi Gracia), a successful jeweler. Days later, a change comes over Elisa -- her mother (Lydia Zimmermann) notices she seems distant and withdrawn, and her teacher (Pep Sais) watches as she grows disinterested in her studies and her grades drop dramatically. Fourteen years later, Elisa (now played by Aina Clotet) is a grown woman who suddenly and unexpectedly recalls the traumatic event changed her life when she was a girl...