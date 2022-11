Not Available

Witness the ascension of the next generation of mixed martial arts superstars in this collection of thrilling bouts, filmed live at the main stages of the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California, and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J. Matchups include Paul "Semtex" Daley vs. Sam "The Squeeze" Morgan, Eddie Alvarez vs. Ross "The Boss" Ebanez and Jared Hamman vs. Aaron Rosa, plus appearances by Javier "Showtime" Vazquez, Shayna Baszler and more.