Witness a crowning moment in Elite Xtreme Combat's fighting history as challenger "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler takes on defending middleweight champion Murilo "Ninja" Rua for the right to wear the coveted EliteXC belt. Other fights on the card include Nick Diaz vs. "Iron" Mike Aina, "Smokin'" Joe Villasenor against "Killer Bee" Riki Fukuda, Jake Shields vs. Renato "Charuto" Verissimo and more.