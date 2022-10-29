Elizabeth's Playground

Not Available

4-years-old Elizabeth was born in the family of former ballet dancers and she has spent mosto of her life in the ballet with her parents. She knows all the member of the Estonia Ballet company by their names and knows all the performances by heart as she has seen them so many times. Elizabeth loves, or to be exact, adores ballet, but would it be like this if she had other choices? This is little Elizabeth's journey in the magical world of ballet, where real life meets illusion and fairytales may come true.