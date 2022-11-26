Ella Maillart: Double Journey

Not Available

Summer 1939. Ella Maillart and Annemarie Schwarzenbach leave Europe for Asia. Ella hopes to make an ethnographic film and to help Annemarie get off drugs. In Kabul she realizes to have lost all certainties and faces the difficult search for herself. For a year she travels alone in the British Indies, a keen observer of the colonial system, living from moment to moment while war ravages Europe. Letters, diaries, film footage and photographs reveal a portrait of Ella Maillart (1903-1997), one of the greatest travelers and photographers of the last century. Narrated by the voice of a great actress, Irène Jacob.