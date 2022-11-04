Ellarum Chollanu

Not Available

Mukesh borrowed money from his friends and a lot of people to go to Dubai and promised everyone visas and jobs in return. His friends Saikumar and Manian Pillai Raju helped him get money, and gave assurances to people of payment , but they haven't heard from him in a long time after he left. When a group of people demand their money back the friends fake a letter from Mukesh from Dubai saying that he will be returning and reopening up the closed down Archana Mills to provide jobs for the towns people. This causes Mukesh to return , but things turn out differently than the friends hoped for.