Ellas Baby

Baby belly or scholarship in the US - in Ella's Baby, the accidental pregnancy of a 16-year-old student turns the life of a patchwork family on its head. Tijan Marei plays the teenage girl whose "first time" messes up the already fragile family structure. In the role of her single father, who is planning to make a new offspring with his new girlfriend - played by Katharina Schüttler - Benno Fürmann can be seen. Director David Dietl tells the story in a humorous way, without losing sight of the seriousness of the topic.