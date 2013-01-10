2013

$ellebrity

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 10th, 2013

Studio

Run Rampant

Fame today is more than an obsession. Fame has become what millions of us follow, believe in and seemingly what we care about most - as well as a billion dollar-a-year industry. But what does our intense fascination with celebrity say about us? And how much is too high a price to pay for our own curiosity run rampant? "$ELLEBRITY" is a candid dialogue about the tone and texture of celebrity, past, present and future; an examination of our pop culture; and an honest look at the quality of our media consumption.

Cast

Marc AnthonyHimself
Rosanna ArquetteHerself
Jennifer LopezHerself
Sheryl CrowHerself
Salma HayekHerself
Sarah Jessica ParkerHerself

View Full Cast >

Images