2013

Fame today is more than an obsession. Fame has become what millions of us follow, believe in and seemingly what we care about most - as well as a billion dollar-a-year industry. But what does our intense fascination with celebrity say about us? And how much is too high a price to pay for our own curiosity run rampant? "$ELLEBRITY" is a candid dialogue about the tone and texture of celebrity, past, present and future; an examination of our pop culture; and an honest look at the quality of our media consumption.