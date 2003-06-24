2003

Ellen DeGeneres has done everything, from starring in hit sitcoms and movies, to writing best-selling books, to having her own new talk show, but she's never forgotten her roots as a stand-up comedian. Taped at New York City's Beacon Theatre before a live audience, Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now features the kind of humor that first made her a star, offering her offbeat insights into everyday life. Her feel-good humor touches on something that anyone can identify with, be it the obligatory gay joke, procrastination, fashion, public cell phone use, airline etiquette, or self-esteem.