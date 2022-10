Not Available

Hereford’s own Ellie Goulding topped the BBC Sound of 2010 list. In the same year she won the Critics Choice BRIT Award. Her presence on Radio 1 started with Under the Sheets, soon singles like Starry Eyed were getting airplay and even the dubstep remix treatment from artists like Jakwob. In the Summer of 2010 she took to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend to perform an eclectic selection of songs from her debut album "Lights".