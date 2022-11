Not Available

Setlist: 1. Don't Say a Word 2. Figure 8 3. Salt Skin 4. My Blood 5. Joy 6. Explosions 7. Your Song (Elton John cover) 8. I Know You Care 9. The Writer 10. Only You 11. Under the Sheets 12. Anything Could Happen 13. Halcyon 14. Animal 15. Starry Eyed Encore: 16. Dead in the Water 17. Lights