2005

Ellie Parker

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

An aspiring actress from Australia, Ellie Parker (Naomi Watts), lives a hectic Hollywood lifestyle, perpetually trying to land the role that will elevate her career. Living with her lothario musician boyfriend, Justin (Mark Pelligrino), Ellie is far from happy, finding support primarily from her friend Sam (Rebecca Rigg). When Ellie meets Chris (Scott Coffey) after a minor traffic accident, she sees new potential for both romance and her life in general.

Cast

Naomi WattsEllie Parker
Scott CoffeyChris
Jennifer SymeCasting Chick
Mark PellegrinoJustin
Greg FreitasRick Saul
Gaye PopeLeslie Towne

View Full Cast >

Images