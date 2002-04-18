When his mother, who has sheltered him his entire 40 years, dies, Elling, a sensitive, would-be poet, is sent to live in a state institution. There he meets Kjell Bjarne, a gentle giant and female-obsessed virgin in his 40s. After two years, the men are released and provided with a state-funded apartment and stipend with the hope they will be able to live on their own.
|Sven Nordin
|Kjell Bjarne
|Marit Pia Jacobsen
|Reidun Nordsletten
|Jørgen Langhelle
|Frank Åsli
|Per Christensen
|Alfons Jørgensen
|Cecilie A. Mosli
|Cecilie Kornes
|Per Gørvell
|Eriksen
