2002

Elling

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 2002

Studio

Maipo Film

When his mother, who has sheltered him his entire 40 years, dies, Elling, a sensitive, would-be poet, is sent to live in a state institution. There he meets Kjell Bjarne, a gentle giant and female-obsessed virgin in his 40s. After two years, the men are released and provided with a state-funded apartment and stipend with the hope they will be able to live on their own.

Cast

Sven NordinKjell Bjarne
Marit Pia JacobsenReidun Nordsletten
Jørgen LanghelleFrank Åsli
Per ChristensenAlfons Jørgensen
Cecilie A. MosliCecilie Kornes
Per GørvellEriksen

View Full Cast >

Images