The film tells the things that pass by the head of a gallant gallery. Ali, who is a giver, is always out of his mind for being tired of his wife's whims. He spends some of his time with Sevda, the husband's firefighter. During a plane trip, Ali meets a guy named Alpay and tells all about his life. Alpay Ali's peasant daughter Mine recommends, Ali Mine teaches all things. Ali Mine does not like it at first, but then slowly falls in love.