Elmo wonders about so many things! What do you see when you look up in the sky? How do you ride a bicycle? What do firefighters wear to keep safe when they put out fires? What do you wear when it rains? Joing Elmo in his own special world as he explores all those wonderful topics inquisitive kids love to ask about: Jumping, Sky, Firefighters, Bicycles, Mail, Weather, and Doctors.