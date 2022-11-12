Elmo's World The Best of Elmo's World Volume 2

Not Available

Come celebrate the best of your furry red pal with this 3 DVD box set! Join Elmo as he discovers how much fun it can be to go to school, to jump really high and to Reach for the Sky. Even little monsters need to eat and drink! Explore along with Elmo as he learns why Food, Water & Exercise are essential parts of our life. What is the Noodles' family dance? Can you guess what Cookie Monster gets in the mail? How many bubbles are in a whale's bath? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Elmo and friends as they learn about Families, Mail & Bath Time! Encourage your child to learn about life and have fun with Elmo in this playful and informative DVD collection.