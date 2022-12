Not Available

Forty years after the documentary Éloge du chiac by the great Michel Brault, this feature film by Marie Cadieux takes up the linguistic and socio-cultural discussion where it left off in 1968. Ordinary citizens, artists and even French specialists declare their love for chiac, this language intimately linked to the Acadian identity that is spoken in southeastern New Brunswick. A fascinating reflection on the future of the Francophonie in Canada and around the world.