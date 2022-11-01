Eloise Goes to School

Not Available

After Eloise s tutor Philip quits, nanny enrolls her in the prestigious Hawthorne academy. Eloise can t wait to being real school, but soon finds out it isn t exactly what she was expecting. There are mean girls on the playground, very strict teachers and so many rules rules rules! Eloise decides it s time to make school fun again, she s teaching her new friends to stand up to bullies, helping her teacher understand there are a lot of different ways to learn and having tons of adventures. Can Eloise fit in at her new school? Will she be able to follow all the rules while remaining true to herself? Imagination runs wild and being bored is neer allowed in this fun filled animated adventure featuring the talented voices of Lynn Redgrave, Tim Curry, Neil Patrick Harris and Doris Roberts!