Eloise's Rawther Unusual Halloween

Not Available

Every Halloween, the ghost of The Palza's most legendary and outrageous inhabitant of old, Diamond Jim Johnson, returns to haunt the halls. But when the hotel's most famous 6 year-old girl, Eloise, encounters this frightening phantom, nobody believes her story of old-time spooks with larger than life appetites. When eeire sights and sounds begin to spook the hotel guests, will Eloise herself now be accused of scaring The Plaza's guests? Eloise decides to launch her own supernatural investigation! There are tricks and treats galore in store when Eloise busts some ghosts, reverses a curse and even saves the hotel from real monsters in the most unusual Halloween Adventure ever!