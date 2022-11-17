Eloy - The Legacy Box

Not Available

A magnificent package to mark the 40th anniversary of Eloy. This is a true representation of how influential the efforts of a band's fan base can ultimately become. Not only has this abiding enthusiasm of the friends of the German progressive rock band Eloy led to remastered editions of 'Ra', 'Destination', 'The Tides Return Forever' and 'Chronicles' being made available recently (and including previously unreleased pictures and new liner notes from Frank Bornemann) but also to a band reunion and the release of a new album - 'Visionary'- (the band's first for eleven years, and one that captures so much of their abiding musical legacy) at the beginning of their 40th anniversary year