Documentary on the therapeutic and pedagogical activity that takes place at the Barcelona Municipal Speech Therapy Center for deaf children. Jordi Perelló, from the Barcelona Municipal Speech Therapy Center, in Parc de Montjuïc, working. Views of the city before entering the center: Montjuïc funicular, the port, commercial buildings, the Arc de Triomphe, the monument to Columbus, El Corte Inglés ...