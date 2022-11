Not Available

Documentary shows the incredible situation in which find most of the mentally ill Africans from severe schizophrenic epileptic simple. A reality unknown even to most African families affected since they hide in shame or superstition. Starting the amazing story of a man, an African tire repairman, who one day decided to devote himself to a mission: to rescue, heal and reintegrate into society the forgotten of the forgotten, the mentally ill Africans.