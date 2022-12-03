Elsa y su ballet

Not Available

It is February when the almost 60 women that make up the 40/90 Ballet get together to start working. 8 months of hard rehearsals await you. The group is made up of housewives, employees, psychologists, teachers, merchants. There are married, single, widowed and divorced. The youngest is 47 years old, the oldest 81, and except for one, none of them has ever danced professionally. With 87 years in tow, Elsa, the director of the Ballet, arrives. This great and hyperactive woman with white hair and a cane is responsible for thinking the choreographies, adapting the music, designing the costumes and lighting among many other things.