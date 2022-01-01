Elton John - 60 Live At The Madison Square Garden

Not Available

Elton 60 – Live at Madison Square Garden is a 2-disc DVD release, starring Elton John performing some of his biggest hits and even several fan favorites. The release features appearances onstage by comedians Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as special remarks to the audience by lyricist Bernie Taupin. The concert was recorded on Elton's 60th birthday, 25 March 2007, and coincides with his world record-setting 60th concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In addition to his regular band, a choir also performs on several songs.